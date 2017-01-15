Serious printer and ink savings!

CLEVELAND, OH - In my continued quest to save you more cash than anyone else in the country, today a viewer request for the new school semester, home office and workplace.



Printer toners and ink cartridges are some of the biggest rip-offs in life as far as I'm concerned. Today a little frugality goes a long way.



We've tested 8 different printers and today a winner at its lowest price brings upfront product savings and long-term ink jet efficiency.



Quite simply put: The HP Officejet printer, scanner, fax and photo copier with touch screen LCD is the easiest to set-up and most ink efficient. Features and benefits include:



- Wireless or wired printing

- Highly responsive touch screen

- Supports AirPrint: Print directly from your phone or tablet!

- 50% less cost per page than lasers

- Additional ink savings unlocked after you register printer

- Prints up to 30 pages per minute in black and white

- Prints up to 26 pages per minute in color

- Optional USB connection

- 1 Year Warranty

- Lowest legit offering (the Tanga deal that appeared briefly lasted 3 minutes with less stock)

- Superior print quality

- Limited time promo that will sell out



$60 Off HP Color Multifunction Wireless Officejet + Ink Cartridges + Free Delivery

Was: $149.99

Now: $59.99

***Check out our unboxing and print tests right here



