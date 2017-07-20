The best unlocked smartphone deals on Amazon

CLEVELAND, OH - Just in time for back to school, the days of paying $600 for a smartphone are over! How does $60 sound? That's a reality today as well alongside my top pick under $100.



Is there a catch to today's sa;e? The phones are on sale and completely unlocked - discounted for Amazon Prime Members only. If you are not a Prime Member, you can still get the phone unlocked, you just pay slightly more.

The overall Winner:

$50 Off New Moto G Play Unlocked Smartphone +Lockscreen Offers

Was: $149.99

Now: $99.99

***If you are not a Prime Member, use this free Prime Membership trial to purchase phone

**If you do not want to become a Prime Member, you can buy the phone for $29 more right here.



Specs:

- Fast 4G LTE speed and Qualcomm Snapdragon quad core processor

- 2GB RAM (same as iPhone 7)

- Includes 16GB of Storage, expandable up to 128GB with microSD card

- Insanely good all day battery life

- Bright 5" HD display

- Splashproof design

- One of the best phones we've ever tested

- No contract and unlocked for all major carriers!

Want a great phone for under $60? Click the play button to watch my tests of another solid unlocked smartphone.



$40 Off Alcatel Unlocked Smartphone With Lockscreen Offers

Was: $99.99

Now: $59.99

**Non-Prime Members can purchase the phone for $40 more.



Looking for more awesome unlocked smartphone deals? The best sale this summer is right here.



Already love your phone but want to improve its picture quality? My favorite top-rated accessory deal is:



51% Off Top Rated iPhone & Android 10X Clip On Lens

Was: $34.99

Now: $16.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

