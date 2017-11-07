This day is bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined

CLEVELAND OH - It's bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined and yet most of the people reading this article are unfamiliar Singles' Day.

The Day of the 11's or Singles' Day is the largest online shopping day in the world. It falls on November 11th and with the event right around the corner, this is what you need to know.

With sales reaching almost $18 billion dollars for Singles' Day last year, this global shopping event is unstoppable and growing at epic proportions.



Singles' Day on November 11 is linked to the format. 11/11 consists of four ones aka four singles. The festival to celebrate those who are single which launched in China in 1993 (also tied to celebrating youth), is now a widespread phenomenon with sales and deals to mark the occasion.

Amazon, Alibaba , Apple and Tmall are just three retailers that will celebrate the day of the 11's with many top deals appearing tomorrow.



