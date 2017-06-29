The single best hammock deal this summer

CLEVELAND, OH - I can hardly believe I got paid to test hammocks for two months straight! In my continued quest to save you the most time and money, one of your top requests is at its lowest recorded price today.



What makes a hammock more worthwhile than another? The rings and hanging ropes! Seriously... it's not just the hammock itself. The accessories determine your safety and comfort over time.



I've tested a lot of hammocks. The last time I featured a hammock deal was almost one year ago today. I decided to try some new brands and find a deal this time that was not on Amazon.



I lucked out! Click the play button to watch me enjoy and showcase my favorite hammock for 2017.



- Steel rings and hanging ropes make this hammock extra secure

- Rated to hold 220 pounds (we tested it at 300 - not that I'm recommending using it with that weight)

- Constructed from a heavy nylon cord mesh

- Comes with a drawstring carrying back for easy transport

- Extremely compact

- Works well with trees, posts or between other weight bearing objects

- Lowest recorded price today

- Great for camping, traveling, hunting, a beach and beyond



$12 Off Deluxe Portable Hammock + Accessories + Free Shipping

Was: $34.99

Now: 22.99



No brands pay us to feature their products. The only purpose of this column is to save you cash!

