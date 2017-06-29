Top 50 Amazon Prime Day deals 2017

CLEVELAND, OH - It's Prime Day 2017 - one of the top days of the entire year to score a deal if you play your cards correctly. Prime Day, Amazon's global shopping event is filled with fantastic offerings. With not all deals created equal, I would be honored to be your Prime Day guide.
I've combed through more than 5,000 different deals. I've tested hundreds of products and below you will find the list of what tested best - where the value and savings surpass Black Friday. My full list of deals is below:
1) 67% Off Best Selling Sleep Pillows (Reduce snoring, eliminate pain):
Was: $90
Now: $30
2) $470 Off App Controlled Treadmill:
Was: $1000
Now: $530
3) 78% Off Top Rated 8" Chef Knife Deal:
Was: $50
Now: $10.97
4) $50 Off Leather Fashion Shoulder Bags:
Was: $80
Now: $29.99
5) 79% Off 6 In 1 LED Flashlight & Vehicle Escape Tool:
Was: $80
Now: $16.99
6) $70 Off Back Massage Chair System, Top Rated:
Was: $220
Now: $149.99
7) 68% Off Fitness Trackers, Sleep Trackers and Pedometers:
Was: $112
Now: $37
8) Up To 50% Off New Balance Running Shoes
Men's Sale - CLICK HERE
Women's Sale - CLICK HERE
9) 80% Off Smart Outlets With Remote Control:
Was: $40
Now: $11.99
10) 74% Off Sports Wireless Waterproof Headphones:
Was: $59.99
Now: $15.99
11) Smartphone and Tablet Stand: Apple and Android:
Was: $35
Now: $8.99
12) 50% Off Air Hockey Table Game:
Was: $100
Now: $51.99
13) 50% Off Alexa Enabled WiFi Smart Outlets:
Was: $40
Now: $19.99
14) 60% Off Whisper Quiet Cool Mist Humidifiers:
Was: $100
Now: $39.99
15) 73% Off Waterproof / Lifeproof Smartphone Case:
Was: $39.99
Now: $10.99
16) 67% Off Bamboo Wireless Stereo Bluetooth System:
Was: $220
Now: $66
17) Drones With HD Cameras
Was: $79.98
Now: $35
18) 73% Off Top Fidget Spinners 3-5 Minute Spin:
Was: $30
Now: $7.99
19) Women's Zip Enclosure Purses (Top Rated):
Was: $76
Now: $33
20) 75% Off TWO Cordless Dimmable LED Light Switches:
Was: $40
Now: $9.99
21) $35 Off Solar LED Garden Lights SIX Pack:
Was: $70
Now: $35.99
22) Bluetooth Speaker With LED Alarm Clock + Streaming:
Was: $80
Now: $39.99
23) Neck and Shoulder Massager, Top Rated:
Was: $60
Now: $39.99
24) $80 Off Dashcams With Front and Back Cameras:
Was: $200
Now: $120
25) Power Bank With Built In Lightning Connector:
Was: $47
Now: $23
26) Wireless Doorbells Top Rated With Multiple Chimes:
Was: $40
Now: $13.99
27) HDTV Streaming Antenna With Amplifiers For Indoors:
Was: $35
Now: $19.99
29) Enhance Gaming Headsets, Top Rated:
Was: $80
Now: $39.99
30) Hands Free Calling, Music Streaming & Phone Charger:
Was: $50
Now: $26.99
31) Key Tracker and Wireless Item Locator:
Was: $38
Now: $17
32) Baby Monitor + WiFi Surveillance Camera:
Was: $120
Now: $54.99
33) Portable Folding Keyboard With Touchpad:
Was: $80
Now: $35.00
34) 50% Off Top Rated Electric Mountain Bikes
Was: $1168
Now: $584
35) WiFi Surveillance Camera + Baby Monitor:
Was: $90
Now: $66
37) Rechargeable Portable USB Fans:
Was: $39
Now: $11
38) Home Theater / Gaming Desktop Speaker System + Subwoofer:
Was: $100
Now: $49.99
39) 4 Device Car Charger:
Was: $35.99
Now: $16.99
40) 73% Off Virtual Reality Headsets + Controllers:
Was: $109.99
Now: $29.99
41) GOgroove Bluetooth Speakers For Kids:
Was: $20
Now: $9.99
42) Handheld Electric Massage Unit:
Was: $55
Now: $20
44) Self Powered Emergency Radio + Emergency Flashlight:
Was: $30
Now: $15
45) Motion Sensing Indoor / Outdoor LED Lights:
Was: $40
Now: $19.99
46) Ultimate Surge Protector + 6 AC + USB Power Strip:
Was: $50
Now: $18
47) LED Reading Lights, Portable Folding Desk Lamp:
Was: $39
Now: $18
48) Wireless Laser Measuring Tape
Was: $80
Now: $31
49) 58% Off Car Bluetooth Adapter For Smartphone Music Streaming:
Was: $35.99
Now: $14.99
50) 57% Off Top Rated Cordless Pet Grooming Kit:
Was: $46
Now: $20
