Top laundry hack will lower energy bill!

CLEVELAND, OH - In my continued quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, today it's all about your energy bill. It may come as no surprise but your dryer is likely the most demanding appliance in your house.

Ideal for students and parents: One of the top reviewed products you'll find anywhere, that I've been using for years, will reduce your drying time by 25% and in turn save you thousands on your annual energy costs - up to 30% per year.

Woolzies are pure handmade New Zealand wool dryer balls that soften your laundry naturally without any of the toxins found in conventional fabric softeners. Throw Woolzies into your dryer and they create hot pockets between your clothing to decrease dryer time, saving you time and money. Woolzies:

- decrease your dry time anywhere from 10 - 25 minutes depending on dryer and load size

- 100% eco friendly and non-toxic

- replace dryer sheets

- safe for all dryers and don't fall apart like dryer balls

- no dyes like tennis balls

- reduces static

- reduces wrinkles

- one of the best reviewed products on the market

- Each Woolzie set lasts for 1,000 loads

If you read Woolzies reviews online, you'll find they are extremely popular and effective. While you may find similar prices on Amazon, the deal we found is for the XL size and INCLUDES two essential oils to keep your clothes smelling awesome. This deal also supports local retail:

Woolzies XL Dryer Balls Set + Essential Oils Laundry Set + Free Shipping

Was: $35.00

Now: $23.99

**A local mom explains how much she's saved using Woolzies



No company pays us to feature their products. For Matt's biggest deals, subscribe to this deal list.

