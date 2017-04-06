Use this to stop your phone from making you sick!

CLEVELAND, OH - Your phone is 18X dirtier than a public restroom. After spending parts of last season and the season before sick with a cold I could never eliminate, I learned of today's top deal the hard way.

A doctor told me my smartphone was likely the culprit. I was passing around germs in a vicious cycle.



Say Hello To PhoneSoap 2.0 - As seen on "The Shark Tank"

Your smartphone or tablet holds thousands of bacteria colonies. One of the most common is coliform. I'll let you google that one. It's disgusting and is linked to cases of the flu, pink eye, acne and more. How often do you clean your tech?

A lot of people also bring their smartphones into the bathroom. Do you clean your phone after every visit?



PhoneSoap is the first and only charger that kills 99.9% of the germs on your smartphone while it charges. It even sanitizes credit cards, keys and more. Other highlights include:



- Disinfect your smartphone in 5 minutes

- Kills germs and sanitizes while it charges

- Works with any size iPhone, Android or Windows smartphone

- Dual UV-C Sterilizer safely kills germs on both sides of phone

- Works with any smartphone case or screen protector already on the phone

- Acoustic audio amplifier allows you to hear alerts while your phone is charging inside

- Phone can also be left in it overnight

- Built in universal USB standard smartphone charger

- Extremely low energy draw and safe for all devices

- Lowest recorded price drop today



$20 Off PhoneSoap 2.0 UV Sanitizer & Universal Charger + Free Shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $49.99



Want bonus huge deals sent to your inbox? Subscribe To The Deal Guy. PhoneSoap has not paid this TV station to receive any type of endorsement. Our goal is to help you save money!

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA