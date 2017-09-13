What can you do if you are affected by the Equifax breach?

(Photo: AP)

This breach is massive, but there are steps you can take to figure out what to do.

First things first, head to the Equifax Security 2017 page to make sure you're a victim. There's a good chance you're on the list. I know I was. So now what?

Step 1:

Equifax is offering one year of fraud monitoring to everybody. Just click enroll on the page that tells you you may be a victim. Because so many people are enrolling, you may be given a date to enroll at a later sate. Just be patient and sign up when you're allowed. Regardless of what you've heard or read, enrolling doesn't mean you can't take legal action later.

Step 2:

Each credit bureau allows you to sign up for a 90 day initial fraud alert. When you sign up with one credit bureau, they'll alert the other two. Right now, Experian's signup page appears to be down. But Both Equifax and Transunion allow you fill out a form. Equifax's, if you trust them, is the easiest to use.

Just scroll to the bottom of Equifax.com and click request a fraud alert. Alerts force credits to verify you're really you before extending credit.

Step 3...

is for extreme cases. Not just an alert but a security freeze. A security freeze prevents credit, loans and services from being approved in your name until you unfreeze your account. Similar process, just scroll down to place a security freeze at the bottom of Equifax's website and fill out the form.

Remember you can also request free copies of your credit report each year at annualcreditreport.com or you can use apps like credit karma which will help keep an eye on things at no charge.

© 2017 WKYC-TV