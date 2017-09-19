Price Check | Are high prices the reason behind Toys 'R Us filing bankruptcy?

For decades, it was a destination for families across northeast Ohio, but tonight it’s in the red and facing bankruptcy but are Toys R Us prices bad enough to drive away customers.

First it was Sears, Then K-Mart, JC Penney’s and now Toys 'R Us is the latest large retailer to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The filing, meant to restructure five billion dollars of long-term debt, is one of the largest ever by a specialty retailer and casts doubt over the future of the company’s 64,000 employees and nearly 1,600 stores, which remain open as of now.

So what’s to blame for the decline of retail stores like Toys ‘R Us? Is it convenience, or price?

WKYC's Jasmine Monroe did a price check on three popular toys: Lego Batman, Hatchimals, and a Barbie Rainbow Lights Mermaid.

Her finding might surprise you. Check out the full video in the player above.

Faithful shopper Michelle Pierce says she shops everywhere, but prefers Toys R US.

“I think they have better toys here better quality and better options.”

Toys’R Us plans to emerge from Chapter 11 protection in much better shape to take on competing retailers online and offline.

© 2017 WKYC-TV