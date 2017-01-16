Today's top consumer news stories

(Photo: Facebook)

To the downside of Facebook now, and the upside of Amazon.com, let's take a look at some of the top consumer stories making news today:

New Facebook scam

You thought fake news stories were all you had to worry about on Facebook these days. Nope there's another scam making the rounds.

A very enticing offer, that could end up costing you a lot of money.

It starts with a Friend Request. It could be from someone you know or a complete stranger. That so called friend "claims" they've received grant money and you should contact the grant agent to claim "your" cash.

You even get to choose how much money you get...like $200,000. But you have to pay a processing fee to get the cash. And that's around a grand.

Bottom line...you can't get money from "anyone" just by paying a fee...it's a fraud.

Amazon to accept food stamps

This is the real deal: Amazon is going to accept food stamps through its fresh direct service this summer.

It's part of a two-year pilot by the feds to get healthy foods to urban and rural communities that may not have access to them.

It's not in Ohio yet, but the program is supposed to roll out nationally once the USDA works out payment and security issues.

Security note for FamilyTreeNow.com

You know privacy is an issue with all internet sites.

But you may not have expected it with the website FamilyTreeNow.com. People use it to research their ancestry. But they can also find out VERY personal information about you. Like the names of your distant relatives, past roommates, boyfriends/girlfriends, and any of your old addresses.

Other websites make you pay to get this information, but here..it's free. But you can remove yourself. Put your name in, scroll to the bottom and click privacy. Then go to their opt-out link.

Within a day, you should be off the site.

I posted some more tips on protecting your online privacy. Just head to my Facebook page.

(© 2017 WKYC)