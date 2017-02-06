What you need to know before filing your taxes

Filing taxes. (Photo: Thinkstock)

By now, you should have gotten all of your tax documents in the mail.

But as NBC's Chris Clackum reports, there are some things you need to know before you sit down to tack your taxes.

Despite, being somewhat intimidating, the 'do-it -yourself' approach to is still rising in popularity.

The number of people using software programs for their filings is also on the rise, creating more competition for industry giants.

For example, H&R Block now offers free basic tax return help because TaxAct and TurboTax do.

TurboTax has taken it a step further providing live help from a tax expert through a feature they call smart look.

The feature allows you to connect via one way video to a credentialed cpa or enrolled agent to get your question answered.

All officials say that now is time to file versus later, it will reduce the chances of an identity thief filing and getting your refund.

According to reports, 70 percent of taxpayers will receive a refund this year.

The deadline to file is April 18.

