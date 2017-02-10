Winter could be best time to sell your home

When it's snowing and cold, people shy away from putting their house up for sale.

But Northeast Ohio is in the middle of a market boom, and winter might actually be the perfect time to stick a "for sale" sign in the yard.

“We put up for sale in the winter because we wanted to move by the next fall," says Katie Clevenger. "So, we thought it might actually take that long to sell the house."

Her Old Brooklyn home has charm, style, four bedrooms and curb appeal.

Clevenger was hoping for a couple months, but much to her surprise, it sold within three days.



In fact, Clevenger says it was tougher finding a home to buy than selling hers.

“There weren't a lot of houses that met the criteria that we were looking for.”

Jill Hensel with Keller Williams says now is the time to look into selling.

“Low inventory plus motivated buyers means you're going to get a higher selling price for your home.”

Hensel says she has been seeing some homes sell within just a few hours.



A map Keller Williams shared with us shows suburbs that have had homes sell within seven days or less.



Lakewood has the most with 127 homes recently sold within a week. Rocky River had 65, and near Berea, there were 55 homes.



The average listing time in Cuyahoga County is 75 to 100 days.



“Right now, it's commonplace too that homes are going for more than what they're asking. People are coming in at asking or above,” says Hensel.

