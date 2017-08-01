1 officer, 1 suspect injured after serving search warrant in Waco

Scene of incident. (Photo: KCEN)

WACO - A Waco police officer is severely injured and a suspect was received gunshot wounds Tuesday morning at 23rd Street and Olive Avenue.

At 10:12 a.m., Drug Enforcement along with Waco SWAT were issuing a search warrant to a person in vehicle, according to Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton.

During the stop, officers approached the White GMC Denali to get the suspect. However, the suspect accelerated and ran over the officer pinning him under the vehicle.

Other officers responded in defense by firing shots at the suspect.

Several officers begin to aid the officer by lifting the SUV. First responders also assisted the suspect.

BREAKING: Waco police say an officer and a suspect has been injured after a search warrant case pic.twitter.com/13qdDGVc5M — Jasmin Caldwell (@TVJasmin) August 1, 2017

The officer and the suspect were taken to an area hospital.





Scene of incident. (Photo: KCEN)

This is a breaking story. Refresh for updates.

© 2017 KCEN-TV