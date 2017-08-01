WKYC
Close

1 officer, 1 suspect injured after serving search warrant in Waco

Brandon Gray and Jasmin Caldwell, KCEN 12:53 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

WACO - A Waco police officer is severely injured and a suspect was received gunshot wounds Tuesday morning at 23rd Street and Olive Avenue. 

At 10:12 a.m., Drug Enforcement along with Waco SWAT were issuing a search warrant to a person in vehicle, according to Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton.

During the stop, officers approached the White GMC Denali to get the suspect. However, the suspect accelerated and ran over the officer pinning him under the vehicle.

Other officers responded in defense by firing shots at the suspect.

Several officers begin to aid the officer by lifting the SUV. First responders also assisted the suspect.

The officer and the suspect were taken to an area hospital.


This is a breaking story. Refresh for updates. 

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories