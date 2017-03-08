11-year-old Elyria boy remains hospitalized after tree fall

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Parents of missing 17-year-old speak out
-
Lane change concerns on Akron highway
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Father shot dead in front of family after chase on I-71
-
Search continues for missing Parma teen
-
Cleveland woman sentenced for killing puppy
-
Stepmother accused of abusing step-sons
-
Akron Community Foundation hosts Savannah James
-
Noon weather forecast for March 8, 2017
-
Tax preparer terminated, accused of stealing thousands
More Stories
-
Mansfield Police: Woman dead of gunshot wounds, baby missingMar. 8, 2017, 10:52 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Winds settle, snow startsFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
FirstEnergy: Power may not be restored in some areas…Mar. 8, 2017, 10:54 p.m.