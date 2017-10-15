13 year-old Canton girl hit, seriously injured Saturday night

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Canton Post is investigating an incident in which a 13 year-old Canton girl was hit and, subsequently, seriously injured by a vehicle in Lake Township Saturday evening.

The vehicle, operated by Igor Rukenvich, was traveling northbound on Cleveland Ave. when the girl entered the roadway, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

While it's unknown if Rukenvich, the 20 year-old Uniontown native, sustained any injuries, the young girl did, and was transported to Akron Children's Hospital.

Preliminary findings suggests alcohol and drugs are not considered factors; however, the incident remains under investigation.

