17-year-old boy shot, killed at elementary school playground on Cleveland's east side

CLEVELAND - A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday on a playground at an elementary school in Cleveland.

Cleveland Police said it happened at 6:12 p.m. at AJ Rickoff Elementary, located at 3500 East147 Street.

The teen was shot in the abdomen and pronounced dead at University Hospitals. Police say the homicide unit has been notified.

No arrests have been made as there are currently no suspects identified in connection with this shooting.

