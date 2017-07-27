WKYC
18-year-old killed at Ohio State Fair recently enlisted in the Marines

WKYC 4:07 PM. EDT July 27, 2017

The man killed during a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair had recently enlisted in the Marines.

According to his Facebook page, 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell took his oath just seven days ago.

Jarrell was killed and seven others were injured Wednesday evening when Fire Ball, an amusement park ride malfunctioned launching them into the air.

Governor John Kasich shut down all fair rides until further inspections are completed. 

In a news conference Wednesday night, Kasich called the accident, "the worst tragedy in the history of the fair." 

The fair did re-open Thursday morning, despite rides remaining shut down. 

"This will not define the Ohio State Fair," Kasich added. "The Ohio State Fair will carry on."

According to the Marine Corps Recruiting Facebook page, Jarrell was the first from Franklin High School to enlist this year. 

 

