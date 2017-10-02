2 off-duty officers killed, 2 on-duty officers injured in Las Vegas concert shooting

Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival groundss of the Route 91 Harvest on. There were reports of an active shooter at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (AP) -- A Nevada sheriff says two on-duty officers were injured in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.

One on-duty officer is now in stable condition following surgery. The other wounded officer suffered minor injuries.

Two on-duty LVMPD officers were injured during the shooting. One is in stable condition after surgery and the other sustained minor injuries — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died.



Several officers from California were attending the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire. A Bakersfield Police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Authorities have not released any of their identities.



More than 200 people were injured.

At this time there is in excess of 50 deceased and over 200 injured individuals. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017



Lombardo says the suspect is dead.

At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

The sheriff says they believe this was a "lone wolf" attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.

