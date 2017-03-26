The Greenhouse Tavern (Photo: WKYC)

Three northeast Ohio restaurants have been deemed some of the best in the nation by OpenTable.com.

According to its website, it ranked the top 100 spots by their food and drink, bar scenes, live music, and atmosphere.

In Cleveland, Chef Michael Symon's "Lola", and Chef Jonathon Sawyer's "The Greenhouse Tavern" made the list, in no particular order.

"The Twisted Olive" in Green was also included. Six other Ohio restaurants were also listed.

OpenTable says the picks are based off an analysis of 10,000-plus reviews of more than 24,000 restaurants nationwide. Diners verified by OpenTable made the selections for 2017.

