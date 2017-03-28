30-pound turkey crashes through windshield in northern Indiana

A 30-pound turkey crashed though the windshield of a New Jersey family visiting Notre Dame University in northern Indiana. (Photo: La Porte County Sheriff's Office)

LA PORTE COUNTY, IND. - An Indiana sheriff's office warns turkeys can make as great an impact to a vehicle as a deer when hit.

A New Jersey family likely realized that in a matter of seconds after an apparent adult turkey somehow flew into the center of their rental SUV while on a recent visit to Notre Dame University, where their daughter had just been accepted.

The aftermath was captured in photos from U.S. 20 on the La Porte County Sheriff's office Facebook page.

Police say the Taraboczhia family is OK, except for minor cuts from broken glass.

The turkey, however, is not -- it died on impact. Police say it weighed in at 30 pounds.

