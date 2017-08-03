35 graduate from Empower Cleveland Youth program

(Photo: WKYC)

WKYC would like to send a congratulations out to 35 Cleveland youngsters who graduated from the Empower Cleveland Youth program Wednesday afternoon.

The program helps inspire and nurture teens to be tomorrow's leaders.

Congressman Jim Renacci, along with Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and WKYC's Russ Mitchell, helped provide guidance for this program.

Congrats again to the all participants.

