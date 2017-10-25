40 people arrested in Mansfield drug sweep

THINKSTOCK

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- Local law enforcement and federal agents conducted a drug sweep early Wednesday morning throughout the city in regards to a federal indictment involving nearly 40 people suspected of trafficking heroin and other drugs, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

A press conference is being held at 11 a.m. today at the Richland County Sheriff's Office classroom located at 597 Park Avenue East.

We will stream live coverage of that news conference inside this story.

The drug sweep involves the Mansfield Police Department, METRICH, Richland County Sheriff's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Stay tuned for more information released at the press conference.

