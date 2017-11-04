The 8th Annual Summit County Adopt-A-Thon is today and more than 100 pets are awaiting permanent homes.

The pets are fully vetted and only $10.

Neptune wants to go home with you...@wkyc pic.twitter.com/fGWatqOtqH — Jasmine Monroe (@MONROEWKYC) November 4, 2017

Event Information:

8th Annual Summit County Adopt-A-Thon

Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Division of Animal Control

250 Opportunity Parkway in Downtown Akron

330-643-2845

