9 resuced from Cuyahoga river by Cleveland Coast Guard

The Cleveland Coast Guard rescued nine people from the Cuyahoga River Saturday morning.
A group of rowers from a rowing school were thrown into the water after their boat capsized.
A member of the group who was following behind in a smaller vessel made the call the to Coast Guard Station.
His vessel was unable to carry all nine rowers to safety.
A rescue crew on a 25-foot response boat arrived and transported all nine rowers to safety.
All the rowers were wearing life jackets and no medical concerns were reported.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs