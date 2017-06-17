WKYC
9 resuced from Cuyahoga river by Cleveland Coast Guard

WKYC 8:10 PM. EDT June 17, 2017

The Cleveland Coast Guard rescued nine people from the Cuyahoga River Saturday morning. 

A group of rowers from a rowing school were thrown into the water after their boat capsized. 

A member of the group who was following behind in a smaller vessel made the call the to Coast Guard Station. 

His vessel was unable to carry all nine rowers to safety.

A rescue crew on a 25-foot response boat arrived and transported all nine rowers to safety.

All the rowers were wearing life jackets and no medical concerns were reported. 

 

