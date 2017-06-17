9 resuced from Cuyahoga river by Cleveland Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

The Cleveland Coast Guard rescued nine people from the Cuyahoga River Saturday morning.

A group of rowers from a rowing school were thrown into the water after their boat capsized.

A member of the group who was following behind in a smaller vessel made the call the to Coast Guard Station.

His vessel was unable to carry all nine rowers to safety.

A rescue crew on a 25-foot response boat arrived and transported all nine rowers to safety.

All the rowers were wearing life jackets and no medical concerns were reported.

© 2017 WKYC-TV