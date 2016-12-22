A Day In The Life Of A Letter Carrier

SAN ANGELO, TX - When you work for the US Postal Service, there's no such thing as a snow day.

"You just get out there and roll with it! Bundle up, I mean that's all you can do," says letter carrier, Jeramy House.

House has been working for the post office for the last decade, and this time of the year, temperatures drop but the amount of mail he delivers certainly does not.

"Three times as many times packages as you normally deliver, so I mean you can definitely tell," says House.

This year, from the middle of November to the end of December the US Postal Service estimates that it will deliver approximately 16 billion pieces of mail, and that's in rain, shine, snow, sleet…. or whatever else Mother Nature has in store for us.

Recently, West Texas has seen some frigid temperatures, which can make for not only a chilly mail route but a dangerous one as well.

"If it's really bad, you know they will do their best to keep us here until it thaws out a little bit," says House. "But in the case that it doesn't thaw out, they just tell you… slow and steady!"

Slow and steady or whatever it takes to make sure your mail makes it to where it's supposed to go.

"Yeah the holidays, we come in around the same time, and you'll put in 10 hour days," says House. "Sometimes you'll go over that, but that's just normal, you expect that this time of the year."

Today, House delivers primarily to businesses, and gets to go in and out of his truck, and offices for most of the day, but that wasn't always the case.

"Everybody's done walking routes in the beginning, it's kinda like a beginner thing where they break you in," says House.

House says most everyone at the post office will agree that walking routes are the worst.

"Those guys need to bundle up, because it is very cold, and I mean the wind gets to blowing, and yeah if you're out there in it, we definitely dress for the occasion," says House.

Believe it or not, House thinks our Texas summer's are tougher to handle than our occasional chilly winters, and what's even worse he says... the rain.

"That to me is worse than being cold, because you're doing your best to keep the mail dry, but you're just failing miserably… because it is just not possible," laughs House.

But he promises he doesn't really mind the rain.

"Don't put that in there because I'll get cursed by everybody that wants rain in this town," says House. "You do not talk bad about the rain!"

So before you unwrap your Christmas packages, and tear in to those Christmas cards, remember it's not just a piece of mail from a loved one, but a piece of mail delivered by someone who braves any and all conditions to get it to you.