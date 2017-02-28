A lcoal treatment center accused of putting profits over people

% INLINE %

Abraxas Ohio is a residential treatment center located near Mansfield. They house about 100 teenaged boys, most sent by the juvenile court system because of drug or alcohol problems.

A former employee, who was hired as a Clinical Supervisor, spoke to Tom Meyer about her concerns on the quality of treatment these teens received.

She alleges Abraxas "Falsely represented the qualifications and training of personnel."

She alleges many so-called Abraxas counselors were actually unemployed plumbers, roofers, laborers, who needed a job.

She also alleged that group sessions did not take place. Yet, the facility billed Medicaid as if they did.

"It's a total misuse of the money. It's corruption at its best." she said.

Residential Treatment Centers are supposed to be helping troubled kids get back on track - overcome addiction - and mental illnesses. So how can we make sure they don't put profits over people?

