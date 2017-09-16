Close A New Face of the Q Q Renovations WKYC 11:48 PM. EDT September 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Fans praise Tribe as win streak comes to an end Steam in the Valley Judge finds Geauga County 'food stamp millionaire' guilty of welfare fraud What can you do if you are affected by Equifax breach? Social media reacts to Cleveland Indians 21 game win streak Top Tech Deal Today - The Deal Guy Regal Cinemas tightens age limits at R-rated movies This deal will save you from your next flat tire! What you can do if you were hit in Equifax data breach Cleveland throwing its hat into Amazon HQ competition More Stories Cleveland Indians clinch American League Central… Sep 16, 2017, 10:02 p.m. FORECAST | Sunny September Weekend Ahead Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m. No. 8 Ohio State bounces back with 38-7 rout of Army Sep 16, 2017, 8:22 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs