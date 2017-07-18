WKYC
Accident causes gas spill on I-71 south between Bagley and Snow Rd.

WKYC 7:22 PM. EDT July 18, 2017

BROOK PARK - Crews are responding to an accident that caused a gas spill Tuesday.

According to Brookpark Police, a semi and a truck were involved in an accident  on Interstate 71 between Snow and Bagley Road. 

The accident is causing major back-up on the highway.

The Ohio Department of transportation is reporting that right lanes are closed. 

Hazmat crews are responding to the scene. 

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

 

