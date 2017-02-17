Accused bank robber caught at CLE City Hall

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Berea parents indicted after child overdoses on heroin
-
Ways To Save For Friday Feb 17, 2017
-
International Adoption Agency raided in Strongsville
-
Cleveland Clinic opens new cancer center
-
Khloe in Cleveland: What do you think?
-
Former Uni. of Phoenix recruiter blows whistle
-
Lynna's Life Hacks: Foggy car windows
-
Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week underway
-
Ways To Save For Thursday Feb 16, 2017
-
Air Ambulance prices sky high
More Stories
-
Violations reported against Summa as hospital…Feb 17, 2017, 6:25 p.m.
-
Damon DeFreeze leads rally against spending taxpayer…Feb 17, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
-
FORECAST | It is happeningFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.