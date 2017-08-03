"Acting White" two Kent State researchers link phenomenon to anxiety

(Photo: Cotton, Kierra)

We’re delving into fascinating new research happening in our community tonight.

Researchers at Kent State University have been studying the accusation “acting white,” sometimes used by Black-Americans towards other Black-Americans.

It’s a complex social phenomenon being studied in relation to anxiety in a new paper published in the Journal of The National Medical Association.

Lead researcher and Kent State graduate student, Martale Davis and Dr. Angela Neal-Barnett a professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Kent State University studied black females between the ages of 10-18.

They found that direct accusations from other blacks like you “act White or indirect accusations like “you talk like a White girl,” could have deleterious effects on these young women when they were “bothered” by the accusations.

Social anxiety was found to be a significant symptom of these accusations, if the youth were greatly or significantly bothered.

They also found links between these accusations and bullying victimization including a form of “race-based or intra-racial bullying”… which “may have implications for mental health, specifically anxiety.”

All 31 participants in the study indicated that they received the acting White accusation either directly, indirectly, or both.

16 got the acting white accusation indirectly, while 14 experienced the indirect and direct accusation.

Only one participant was only directly accused of acting White.

WKYC