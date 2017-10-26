A Sailor greets Zeus the dog with his owner Tasha Fuiaba, left, on the boat deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) after assistance was rendered to their distressed sailboat. Ashland, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region on a routine deployment, rescued two American mariners who had been in distress for several months after their sailboat had a motor failure and had strayed well off its original course while traversing the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay) (Photo: US Navy)

PACIFIC OCEAN (WVEC) -- Two women and their dogs are safe after being lost at sea for months.

In the Spring, Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiaba set sail from Hawaii for a 3,000-mile trip to Tahiti. However, their ship's engine broke down at the end of May during bad weather.

They hoped they could make it to land using their sail, but eventually began issuing distress calls daily. However, they were not close enough to other ships or shore stations for anyone to receive them.

The women survived because they had a water purifier and a year's worth of food onboard.

On Tuesday, a Taiwanese fishing vessel found their boat, about 900 miles southeast of Japan. The next day, the USS Ashland (LSD 48) brought them to safety.

The mariners and their two dogs will remain on board the Ashland until the ship's next port of call.

📺🔊: #USSAshland rescues two mariners and their dogs stranded in Pacific Ocean for months - https://t.co/u4ntPRLtHL via @Amphib7FLT pic.twitter.com/t7e50EwTjt — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) October 26, 2017

PHOTOS: Women and their dogs rescued, months after being lost at sea

© 2017 WVEC-TV