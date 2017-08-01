WKYC
After swearing in new chief of staff, Trump pledges: I won't stop tweeting

David Jackson, USA TODAY , WKYC 1:55 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

One day after swearing in a new chief of staff, President Trump has a message for the world: He won't stop tweeting.

"Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people)," Trump said in a post Tuesday. "Only way for me to get the truth out!"

Trump's latest missive appears to be a response to commentators who wonder if the new White House chief of staff, John Kelly, would seek to curb the president's Twitter use as a way to help impose order on the governing process.

The president just last week ordered a significant change in the military's policy toward transgender people in three tweets – and used the social media platform to denounce his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

Trump tweeted two other times on Tuesday, though both were relatively non-controversial comments about the economy.

