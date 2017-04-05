Agents find more than half a million dollars in gas tank

KINGSVILLE, Texas - Gas wasn't the only thing in the tank of a Chrysler Sebring pulled over on U.S. Highway 77 in Kingsville on Tuesday.
The South Texas Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force seized $530,020 in cash hidden in the car's gas tank, according to a news release from the agency.
Agents believe the money are drug proceeds that were being taken to Mexico, the release states.
Kalisha Deary, a 29-year-old resident of Taylor, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and unlawful use of a criminal instrument. Her bail amount was set at $300,000, according to Kleberg County Jail records.
