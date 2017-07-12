Akron boy's father speaks out over mowed lawn feud

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
North Ridgeville police warn residents to stay inside amid manhunt
-
Prime Day Deals Still In Stock - The Deal Guy
-
Family of teen who drowned in Tinker's Creek wants answers
-
The Investigator: Student being prosecuted by RTA for forgotten pass
-
Lawn Wars
-
Final AM Weather for Wed., July 12, 2017
-
Lorain homicide
-
Blaze Pizza opens in Mentor
-
Cleveland Police chase suspects into North Ridgeville
More Stories
-
Akron boy's father speaks out on mowed lawn feudJul 12, 2017, 3:34 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Sizzling heat & stormsFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Willard father of four faces deportation back to MexicoJul 12, 2017, 3:39 p.m.