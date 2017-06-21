Akron income tax increase to be proposed Thursday

A proposed income tax hike in the city of Akron is expected to be announced by Mayor Dan Horrigan on Thursday morning, according to a council member.

Ward 5 councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples has confirmed and announced she supports the proposed 0.25-percent income tax increase.

Mosley-Samples said the increase would help pay for more than 60 police and detective vehicles, two fire stations, data storage for police body cameras and more than 40 miles of road repairs.

The issue would appear on the November ballot if approved.

Akron's current tax rate stands at 2.25 percent.

Mayor Horrigan is expected to hold a press conference Thursday morning at Akron Fire Station No. 2 at 10 a.m.



© 2017 WKYC-TV