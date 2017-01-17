Akron mayor releases 2017 budget with plans to add police, firefighters

Dan Horrigan (Photo: WKYC File Photo)

AKRON - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has released his plans for the city in the 2017 budget proposal sent to city council today.

The 2017 budget proposal puts the emphasis on safety, outlining the city’s investment to public safety. In it, the mayor discusses plans to add 35 new firefighters, seven new police officers and six new 9-1-1 dispatchers. That brings the staffing level at the fire department to a total of 363 firefighters.

With the plans to add more public safety officers, the Mayor also acknowledged some of the challenges ahead with state funding cuts and the city’s “obligation to existing debts.” That, according to Horrigan, will limit the city’s “ability to invest in new community initiatives.”

The budget proposal also comes on the heels of a statement released by city officials earlier this week that announced plans to conduct an independent audit of the more than $3.8 million contract between the city and the Oriana House, a non-profit community corrections and rehabilitation organization after members of the community came forward to express concerns about drug use inside the treatment center. According to the city council’s website , members of council are expected to tour Oriana House later this month.

In a statement, Horrigan responded to the concerns saying it’s “critical that Akron residents have full confidence that their public dollars are being well spent.”

Budget hearings began Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue through Thursday. Horrigan, who was attending the Conference of Mayors in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, was unavailable for comment.

(© 2017 WKYC)