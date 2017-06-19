Akron officer on leave after shooting runaway suspect

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Midday Weather - 5-20-2017
-
Police chase starts in Euclid, ends with crash in Cleveland
-
Changing table drug drama
-
What's Trending 2 - Ryan Haidet
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for May 19, 2017
-
Deal Guy: Shark Tank Cloud Notebook Savings
-
Electric Bike Bargains - The Deal Guy
-
Students stuck for hours on Six Flags ride
-
Overnight fire leads to marijuana lab discovery on Cleveland's east side
-
Thomas The Train 1 - Jasmine Live
More Stories
-
Cleveland Cavaliers parting ways with General…Jun 19, 2017, 7:25 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Cooling down a bitFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
LeBron James reacts to news of David Griffin and Dan…Jun 19, 2017, 11:19 p.m.