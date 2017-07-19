Akron police identify suspect who shot, killed 21-year-old at Akron pizza shop

AKRON - Akron police have confirmed that detectives have identified the person they believe is responsible in the shooting death of 21-year-old Zakareia Husein.

Officials will be announcing a major breakthrough in the case on Thursday morning. The identity of the suspect and additional information in the case is expected to be released Thursday.

Husein, a University of Akron student, was fatally shot during a robbery at his family’s pizza shop, Premium New York Pizza, on Glenwood Avenue in early December of 2015. The incident was caught on surveillance video, showing Husein handing over the money to the masked suspect.

Despite surveillance video, authorities initially couldn’t identify the suspect. A $50,000 reward was offered by Husein’s family for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Husein’s killer. Police said the suspect could be connected to other robberies in the area.

Following Husein’s death, hundreds gathered at the University of Akron for a "Stop Hunger Now" event to package thousands of meals for those in need. Among those at the event was 23-year-old Duncan Unternaher, Husein’s friend who was fatally stabbed, allegedly by his roommate, about six months later.

