Akron Public School cuts update

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Train concert
-
Akron Public Schools announce 93 layoffs, including 31 teachers
-
Lawsuit filed by family of woman injured in fall on St. Patrick's Day
-
Lifeguard makes rescue at Walnut Beach in Ashtabula County
-
Outrage in Painesville after officer allegedly mistreats dying dog
-
Multiple agencies spend day searching for remains of Tierra Bryant
-
Victoria's Secret at Chapel Hill Mall in Akron hit by thieves
-
Cleanup underway after release of chemicals from Ford plant into Lake Erie
-
Michael Symon's Cleveland Hts home up for sale
-
Margaritaville to host grand opening July 11
More Stories
-
Mobile morgue trailer brought into Summit County to…Jun 27, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
-
George Brinkman indicted on 13 counts for deaths of…Jun 27, 2017, 6:15 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Comfy/Cool Night. Sun Wednesday w/Storm…Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.