Akron stadium headed toward likely, city-funded demolition

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - The University of Akron's former football stadium in northeast Ohio is moving closer to demolition that could cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.



The Akron Beacon Journal reports that the dilapidated Rubber Bowl's current owner, Team 1 Properties, has less than a month to avoid forfeiting the property under a judge's foreclosure decree.



The company's attorney, William Corgan, says it doesn't have the funding to accomplish that by settling back taxes and other costs.



Akron administrators plan to tear down the stadium. That's expected to cost $200,000 initially, and possibly much more to stabilize the property.



The owners had hoped to turn the property into a sports complex or music venue, but those prospects fizzled.

