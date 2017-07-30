Algae warning system in the works

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tech Tuesday: Top $10 LED Steal - The Deal Guy
-
Fireball manufacturer 7.29.17
-
Sheffield Lake woman describes being attacked by pet boa
-
Widow wants answers after crash kills husband, both children
-
Deadly ride accident at Ohio State Fair
-
Boy sends mom mind-blowing sign from heaven
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
-
Know your Rx rolls out giant pill bottle
-
Get to know Akron's 'Signal Tree'
-
Witnesses of Ohio State Fair ride accident: 'We heard them hit the ground'
More Stories
-
Steph Curry mocks LeBron James while Kyrie Irving laughsJul 30, 2017, 1:15 p.m.
-
White Sox snap Indians' 9-game win streak on Davidson homerJul 30, 2017, 5:29 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Sunny Start To The WorkweekFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.