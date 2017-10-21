'All on Me' artist Devin Dawson opens up about relationships, career

MEDINA, OH - You may have already heard Devin Dawson on country radio singing his debut single “All on Me,” but there’s more to the man behind the smooth voice.

Dawson is from California (which gives a little background to his classic rock garage band days), but the people who influence his music range from Johnny Cash to John Mayer.

For the up and coming star, it’s all about what’s in a song that keeps him interested in the music he grew up listening to.

“There’s like word play involved and cleverness and it’s just the way a country song is set up and written that I kind of found fascinating and I fell in love with,” Dawson said.

Before he hit the stage to open for Michael Ray in Medina for the Get to Know You tour, he sat down with WKYC to talk relationships, family and what music really means.

The full interview is below.

