AMBER ALERT : 1 year-old girl abducted from Licking County

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old from Licking County Sunday.

Keiria Marie Trent was abducted by her father, Matthew Trent, around 5 p.m.

Keiria is described as a three foot tall, white female, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue princess tutu, or a strapless white and pink striped dress.

The girl also has a bruise on her right cheek.

Keiria was being watched by her sister when her father arrived and took her.

Matthew left in a black 2006 Saturn Ion with red rims and Ohio License plate: GUF5050

He is described as a 27-year-old, white male, 5'5'' tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to reports he may be armed and dangerous.

He is also threatening suicide.

If see Keiria, her father Matthew, or have any information, call 9-1-1 or call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

