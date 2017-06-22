Amber Alert canceled, missing Virginia girl found safe

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a missing Smyth County girl.
Troopers said 4-year-old Kimberly Jane Long was taken by 26-year-old Joel Long on Wednesday night. They were reported traveling north on Interstate 81, heading toward Roanoke.
State Police said Kimberly was safely located Thursday morning in the Rockingham County/Harrisonburg area. Joel Long was taken into custody without incident.
