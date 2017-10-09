Affidavit: Missing Richardson girl was put outside for not drinking her milk

Sherwin Mathews (Photo: WFAA)

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - The 3-year-old Richardson girl at the center of an Amber Alert issued Saturday was put outside in the middle of the night as punishment for not drinking milk, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The Amber Alert has since been discontinued as of Monday afternoon. There have been no new developments in her case according to WFAA reporter, David Goins.

UPDATE: per RPD - there have been *no* developments in the Sherin Mathews case - RPD checking why #AMBERAlert "discontinued" @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/P9vYJaF3q8 — David Goins (@dgoins) October 9, 2017

UPDATE: per RPD @TxDPS discontinued Sherin Mathews #AMBERAlert due to lack of actionable leads - she has not been located. @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/aXoRLC6LEH — David Goins (@dgoins) October 9, 2017

Wesley Mathews took his daughter, Sherin Mathews, outside at 3 a.m. Saturday to discipline her, the affidavit states. According to the affidavit, he told her to stand near a large tree in the backyard. When he went outside 15 minutes later, his daughter was gone.

Wesley Mathews told police that coyotes had been spotted in the alley where he left his daughter, whose whereabouts are still unknown. The house in the 900 block of Sunningdale also backs up to railroad tracks.

A Richardson Police unit is positioned in field behind home where 3yo girl went missing. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/6y7julK3Kn — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) October 8, 2017

Police weren't called to the home until some five hours after the child was last seen, according to Sgt. Kevin Perlich.

The couple's 4-year-old daughter ha been removed and placed in foster care, said Marissa Gonzales, a spkeswoman with Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

"The family has had contact with CPS previously, however details are confidential," Gonzales said.

An Amber Alert was issued for the girl Saturday afternoon and continued Monday afternoon. Police were canvassing the area Sunday evening while neighbors were posting new fliers around the neighborhood.

Wesley Mathews was arrested on Saturday and charged with Abandoning or Endangering a Child. On Sunday, he was arraigned on the endangerment charge and a judge set his bond at $250,000.

Perlich said search teams used dogs and went door-to-door in the family's neighborhood Saturday morning and into the afternoon but so far had no leads on the girl's location.

“We’re trying to pick up any type of scent, or items of clothing, or anything like that, that might give us a clue she was there," Perlich said.

Late Saturday, investigators towed two SUVs and a minivan from the home as part of a search for "any potential evidence."

Sherin was last seen wearing a pink top and black pajama bottoms.

We are currently looking for a 3-year-old child. Sherin Mathews was last seen by her father outside the family’s... Posted by Richardson Police Department on Saturday, October 7, 2017

The girl has developmental issues and limited verbal communication skills, police said.

Site where 3 y.o. vanished in Richardson. Cops here, some neighbors out. Train track/alley in back house @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/5oV9UllrgD — Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) October 7, 2017

Members of the family's church gathered outside of the home Saturday afternoon and said the girl's parents were being interviewed at police headquarters.

Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to call 972-744-4801.

