American Ninja Warrior Returns to NBC

AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "Orlando" -- Pictured: Emily Durham -- (Photo by: Alex Menendez/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2015 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

After visiting Cleveland last month, America’s most awe-inspiring, Emmy® nominated competition is back. While they come from all walks of life and every corner of the country, these breathtaking athletes share one thing in common: the seemingly impossible quest to conquer the world’s ultimate physical challenge. In this all-new season, the course has been changed and the stakes have been raised. The circuit is tougher, the obstacles are harder and the personalities are bigger than ever. Only two individuals have ever defeated Mt. Midoryama. Does one of this year’s astonishing competitors have what it takes to become the next American Ninja Warrior?

American Ninja Warriors premieres June 12th on WKYC - TV at 8pm followed by Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge at 10pm.

