Arizona teen killed by drunk driver while getting off school bus

NAVAJO NATION, Ariz. - Navajo Tribal Police Chief Phillip Francisco confirms a 15-year-old female student in the Kayenta School District was killed just after getting off a bus.

The death happened just after 3 p.m. on Route 59 near Kayenta. The Navajo Division of Public Safety suspects the driver who struck the girl was drunk.

The girl was flown to Kayenta Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger are being detained by Navajo Tribal Police and charges are possible pending the results of toxicology and criminal investigation reports.

