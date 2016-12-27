Arts, Culture, Akron?

AKRON, OHIO - Thousands are expected to head to Downtown Akron this week to ring in the new year. And this year, the fireworks display won't be the only thing that lights up the city.

“It gives them a new conversation,” said Courtney Cable with The Curated Storefront . “Something new to talk about, and brightens up the space and makes them more lively and more vibrant.”

It starts with filling dozens of empty storefront windows in downtown Akron with local and international art.

The Curated Storefront is leading that effort, thanks to a grant from T he Knight Foundation , to give visitors a chance to reflect on the local arts culture and give vacant buildings an opportunity to shine.

Take for instance the building at High and Market streets that has been left vacant for years. Cable says the only time it was used was when The Curated Storefront team walked in.

“We’re hoping to not only engage the walking traffic but also the driving traffic and hoping to spur some new conversation about some economic development also.”

With thousands of people expected to fill the streets this weekend for First Night Akron, the new arts scene filling up storefront windows is something The Downtown Akron Partnership welcomes.

“Continuing to fill storefronts, fill office space, building the business sector as well will make downtown the live, work, play environment and I think will have all three pillars,” said Sharon Gillberg with the Downtown Akron Partnership.

It comes full circle. The artistic elements are also found at First Night Akron, beginning with the button that that gets you through the gates.