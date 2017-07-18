Atari unveils first new console in 25 years: Ataribox

Atari revealed its first new gaming console in nearly 25 years.

‘Ataribox’ brings old school gaming to new school technology, reported Comicbook.com.

Here is what Atari had to say in their official update:

"Our objective is to create a new product that stays true to our heritage while appealing to both old and new fans of Atari. Inspired by classic Atari design elements (such as the iconic use of wood, ribbed lines, and raised back); we are creating a smooth design, with ribs that flow seamlessly all around the body of the product, a front panel that can be either wood or glass, a front facing logo, indicator lights that glow through the material, and an array of new ports (HDMI, 4xUSB, SD). We intend to release two editions: a wood edition, and a black/red edition."

The release date or pricing was not mentioned by the company, but the news has many people excited to see what Atari has up its sleeve.

