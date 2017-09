The corporate logo for AT&T on the outside of one of its New York facilities on April 21, 2015. (Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP)

AT&T is offering call and text relief to its customers impacted by the earthquakes in Mexico.

The cell phone provider will credit customers for all calls and texts from the U.S. to Mexico.

AT& T is also offering free data, calls and text messages to its customers in Mexico.

Both of these privileges end Thursaday, September 21.

